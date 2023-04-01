Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis falls to Stetson, 6-1

Clarksville, TN – Tom Bolton earned his eighth singles victory of the season, but the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team dropped a 6-1 ASUN Conference match to Stetson, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-12, 1-5 ASUN) dropped each of its top doubles matches, as Stetson (12-8, 2-4 ASUN) scored the day’s first point.

After a pair of straight-set victories from the No. 4 and No.6 singles positions, the Hatters clinched the victory with a 6-2, 7-5 win against sophomore Giovanni Becchis from the No. 2 court.

Bolton scored the APSU Govs’ lone point of the afternoon with a 7-5, 6-1 win in No. 3 singles, his sixth win from the position this season.

With the result already decided, Sota Minami and Javier Tortajada each dropped their third sets, 10-3 and 6-2, respectively.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team concludes the regular season on the road, beginning with a Wednesday 10:00am match at Lipscomb, followed by a Saturday 10:00am contest against Jacksonville State in Jacksonville, Alabama.

Results vs. Stetson

Doubles

Order of FinishL 1, 2*

Singles

Order of finish: 4, 6, 2*, 3, 1, 5