Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis falls to Stetson, 6-1

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis loses to Stetson on Senior Day. (Maddie Rose, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN Tom Bolton earned his eighth singles victory of the season, but the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team dropped a 6-1 ASUN Conference match to Stetson, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-12, 1-5 ASUN) dropped each of its top doubles matches, as Stetson (12-8, 2-4 ASUN) scored the day’s first point.

After a pair of straight-set victories from the No. 4 and No.6 singles positions, the Hatters clinched the victory with a 6-2, 7-5 win against sophomore Giovanni Becchis from the No. 2 court.


Bolton scored the APSU Govs’ lone point of the afternoon with a 7-5, 6-1 win in No. 3 singles, his sixth win from the position this season.

With the result already decided, Sota Minami and Javier Tortajada each dropped their third sets, 10-3 and 6-2, respectively.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team concludes the regular season on the road, beginning with a Wednesday 10:00am match at Lipscomb, followed by a Saturday 10:00am contest against Jacksonville State in Jacksonville, Alabama.

Results vs. Stetson

Doubles

  1. Lucas Olivier / March Saura def. Giovanni Becchis / Tom Bolton, 6-2
  2. Juan Jose Rodriguez Garceran / Haris Eminefendic def/ Sota Minami / Javier Tortajada, 6-3
  3. Alexandre Hillhouse / Sven Thiergard vs. Bodi van Galen / Aeneas Schaub, Unfinished at 5-2

Order of FinishL 1, 2*


Singles

  1. Marc Saura def. Sota Minami, 6-3, 4-6, 10-3
  2. Lucas Olivier def. Giovanni Becchis, 6-2, 7-5
  3. Tom Bolton def. haris Eminefendic, 7-5, 6-1
  4. Juan Jose Rodriguez Garceran def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-0, 6-3
  5. Sami Ozzor def. Javier Tortajada, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2
  6. Sven Thuergard def. Thiago Nogueira, 6-2, 6-1

Order of finish: 4, 6, 2*, 3, 1, 5

