Nashville Zoo to hold Sips for Species on April 28th

Nashville, TN – Ring in the spring weather at Nashville Zoo’s brand new, adults-only event Sips for Species on Friday, April 28th from 6:30pm to 9:30pm. This event will include drink samples from local beverage purveyors, opportunities to learn about the Zoo’s local and global conservation efforts, and close-up animal encounters.

Explore the Zoo while sampling drinks from more than 30 beverage purveyors including a selection of beer, wine, cocktails, seltzers, spirits and more. Attendees can expect up-close animal encounters and keeper talks to learn all about Nashville Zoo’s conservation efforts.

Live music will be scattered along Zoo pathways as guests sip and stroll through the event. Other activities for the evening include DinoTrek After Dark where visitors can encounter more than 20 Jurassic beasts and food available for purchase from local food trucks.

General admission to Sips for Species is $80.00 and designated driver tickets for this event are $40.00. Members save $5.00 per ticket through April 21st and $10.00 from each ticket supports Nashville Zoo’s local and global conservation efforts. Starting April 22nd, all tickets will increase by $5.00, and the member discount will no longer be available.

Please note that this event is for ages 21 and over. Sips for Species is supported by Ajax Turner, Frugal MacDoogal, and Rhizome Productions.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/sips.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.