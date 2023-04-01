U.S. Army Releases Names of Nine Soldiers Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Fort Campbell

Fort Campbell, KY – The identities of nine 101st Airborne Division Soldiers are being released following the official notification of their families.

The Soldiers were killed in a helicopter accident near Fort Campbell, KY on Wednesday evening while participating in a planned training exercise.

The name, age, and home of record for each of the nine Soldiers is listed below.

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

“This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these Soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers.”

An Army aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, Ala. is on-site and currently conducting a thorough investigation into the accident.

