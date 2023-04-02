Marsha Blackburn Report: Honoring The Covenant School Victims

Washington, D.C. – My heart is broken over the unspeakable evil that occurred Monday at The Covenant School in Nashville, and my family and I are grieving along with those who lost loved ones.

Now is a time for our community to come together in prayer and lift one another up. We must remember the joy these victims brought into the world and honor those who confronted evil.

We also join the entire nation in commending the brave police officers who willingly ran toward danger without hesitation, putting their lives on the line to save others. They showed true professionalism, courage, and selflessness—the very definition of heroism.

Weekly Rundown

As Nashville grieves and navigates the difficult days ahead, may we come together to cover our community in prayer, love, and support. Senator Hagerty and I introduced a resolution this week to honor the memories of the victims and commend the brave law enforcement officers who acted quickly.

On Wednesday night in Nashville, we stood together to honor the memories of Evelyn, Hallie, William, Katherine, Mike, and Cynthia. Thank you to Mayor Cooper, the Nashville Police Department, and the talented musicians for organizing a beautiful vigil.

Schools should be places where children are safe to learn, play, and be children. And every parent should have confidence that when they send their children off to school, they will return home safely.

My legislation with Senator Hagerty will allow both public and private schools to train and hire veterans and former law enforcement officers to serve as school safety officers, and increase physical security measures to harden schools. By providing these critical funds, we can help protect our precious children and secure our schools. Read more here.