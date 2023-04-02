Montgomery County’s Unemployment rate sees slight increase in February

Nashville, TN – Many counties across Tennessee experienced significant drops in unemployment in February after the end of seasonal employment impacted January’s numbers, according to new data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Twenty-two counties across the state saw rates decrease during the month, while unemployment held steady in 21 additional counties. Rates did increase in the remaining 52 counties.

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate increased to 4.0 percent in February, up 0.2 percent from January’s 3.8 percent.

One of the most notable decreases was in Perry County. It had the highest unemployment rate in January at 9.8% but one month later, its rate dropped 4.7 percentage points to 5.1%.

Moore County recorded the lowest rate across the state for February at 2.5%, which was unchanged when compared to the previous month. Williamson County had Tennessee’s second-lowest rate at 2.6%, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its January rate.

Cocke County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate for the month. At 6.5%, unemployment in the county was still down 0.5 of a percentage point from January’s rate of 7%. Bledsoe County’s rate was the second-highest at 5.9%, which mirrored its number from the month before.

Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate held steady at 3.5% in February. That marked the fifth consecutive month unemployment across the state remained unchanged.

Nationally, unemployment in February increased to 3.6%, up 0.2 of a percentage point.

Unlike statewide and national unemployment rates, county data is not seasonally adjusted to take into consideration seasonal impacts on unemployment.

TDLWD has prepared an in-depth analysis of the state’s county unemployment data which is available here.

Jobs4TN.gov currently has more than 300,00 open positions available around Tennessee and just across its borders. Job seekers can utilize a variety of services on the site that will help them find meaningful employment. They can also go to TNWorkReady.com for information on Adult Education, help for justice-involved individuals to find work, and much more.