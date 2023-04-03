Austin Peay State University is holding third annual Native Plant Sale

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) and the City of Clarksville are encouraging community members to support the environment through the Healthy Yards Program, and they can help by ordering from the University’s third annual Native Plant Sale from now until April 29th.

“With the city of Clarksville’s Sustainability Board and the APSU Center of Excellence for Field Biology supporting the Healthy Yards campaign, I have grown many more plants for the sale this year,” Wes Powell, Austin Peay State University’s director of Landscape and Grounds, said. “There are nearly 1,500 native grasses, flowers, trees, and shrubs available.”

Powell said the sale includes 63 unique species of plants, with 17 species newly added this year. Each one was grown at Austin Peay State University, and individuals can browse and purchase their favorites here.

The Native Plant Sale only accepts online orders, and all proceeds benefit Austin Peay State University’s Arboretum Fund of Excellence to help maintain and expand the campus arboretum.

Growing native plants also has several benefits for community members, including:

Aesthetics and longevity : Native flowers have a wide range of colors, textures, and forms and can capture interest for multiple seasons.

: Native flowers have a wide range of colors, textures, and forms and can capture interest for multiple seasons. Low maintenance: Native plants require less overall maintenance than other plants, which reduces the need for irrigation, pesticides, fertilizer, and mowing.

Native plants require less overall maintenance than other plants, which reduces the need for irrigation, pesticides, fertilizer, and mowing. Adaptability: Native plants tolerate a wide range of light, soil, temperature, and moisture requirements.

Native plants tolerate a wide range of light, soil, temperature, and moisture requirements. Wildlife benefits: Native plants provide food and shelter for many insects, birds, amphibians, and small mammals throughout the growing season, creating a more sustainable habitat.

Anyone who purchases a native plant during the sale will be able to pick up their order on April 28th from 9:00am until 4:00pm and on April 29th from 9:00am until noon at the campus parking lot at the corner of Eighth Street and Farris Street.