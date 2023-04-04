Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf sits in Third at Ernie Denham Classic

Louisville, KY – After shooting a two-under 142 in the first two rounds, Reece Britt leads the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team, which is tied for third place after 36 holes at Bellarmine’s Ernie Denham Classic, Monday, with a team score of 582 at the Standard Club.

Austin Peay State University opened the tournament with a one-over 289 before firing a five-over 293 in the second round at the par-72, 6,762-yard course. The Governors picked up one spot on the leaderboard in the second round and are tied with Southern Indiana and Murray State for third place. Northern Kentucky leads the tournament with a score of 571 and Bowling Green is in second place with a score of 581.

Northern Kentucky’s Alex Doss is the individual leader after shooting a nine-under 135 on the first day of the event.

In his first round of the day, Britt carded four birdies and just a single bogey en route to a three-under 69 – he is now tied for the team lead with three rounds in the 60s this season. Britt added five more birdies in the second round and shot a one-over 73 to finish the day seven strokes off the lead in fourth place.

Back in the lineup for the Govs, Adam Van Raden shot a two-over 74 in the opening round before using a pair of eagles and three birdies to shoot a one-under 71 in the second round and pick up 16 spots on the leaderboard to finish the day tied for 12th with a score of 145. Van Raden eagled the par-four sixth and par-five 17th in the second round, he was one of three golfers to record a pair of eagles on the first day of the tournament but was the only player with two eagles in one round.

Logan Spurrier posted a pair of one-over 73s and finished the first day tied for 15th place with a two-round score of 146. After carding a pair of birdies in the first round, Spurrier added five birdies and picked up a quartet of spots on the leaderboard in the second round.

Jakob Falk Schollert shot a three-over 75 in the first round before posting a three-over 76 in the second round to finish the day tied for 38th with an aggregate score of 151. Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Daniel Love fired a counting score of one-over 73 in the first round before shooting a seven-over 79 in the second round. Love finished the opening day tied for 41st place with a score of 152.

Playing as an individual, Micah Knisley carded a six-over 78 in the first round before shooting a one-over 73 in the second round to gain 15 spots on the field and finish the day tied for 38th place with a score of 151.

Through 36 holes, Austin Peay State University is tied for second in the tournament in par-five scoring at 16-under par and ranks third in the field with 31 birdies. Individually, Britt leads the tournament in par four scoring at three-under par, and ranks fourth with nine birdies. Van Raden also ranks second in par-five scoring at seven-under-par.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Murray State and Belmont for the final round of the Ernie Denham Classic, which begins with a Tuesday 8:00am shotgun start. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.