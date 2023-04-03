Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for April 3rd, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 3rd, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County

Loucinda is a young female Lab/Terrier mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new family. Come meet this sweet girl, take her for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Cupcake is an adult male medium size Domestic medium hair cat. He is litter trained, fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day!! Come check him out in the Cat Room. Cupcake will make someone a wonderful companion.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Amy Furry Fowler is a pretty female with Domestic short hair. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. She is good with dogs and older children however she prefers to be the only cat. She would like and benefit from a calmer environment while she adjusts to her new surroundings. Once she settles in she is your velcro companion!!

If you think Amy will be a wonderful addition to your family, she can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Nix is a sweet 10-month-old girl who is quiet and a bit shy. She is fully vaccinated, litter trained, neg.on FELV/FIV, spayed, and on flea and tick prevention. She would do well with a home where she can take her time settling in and getting comfortable.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Meet Stryder!! He is looking for his forever family. He is just the sweetest boy and super smart! He is approximately 2-3 years old and a bit of a mixed breed. Stryder is fully vetted, on HW prevention, and neutered. This handsome guy knows commands, kennels when asked, plays ball, and loves to fetch. His desire is to have a yard and kids to play and run around with him. He absolutely LOVES kids.

If you think he will be a great addition please come for a meet and greet through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ember is ready for her new home!! Ember is smart, loving, and playful. She is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix. She has so much love to give and is very playful and energetic. She is spayed, housetrained, fully vetted, and microchipped.

She is good with other dogs, kids, and cats but the cats need to be dog savvy and not fearful of dogs. She would love a large yard and going on lots of adventures with you.

She can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee at 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Buddy is an 11-month-old, 12-pound male Shih Tzu. He is friendly, affectionate, loyal and loves to give kisses. Buddy is fully vetted and the rescue will pay to have him neutered at their vet. He is good with other dogs, but needs a home without children and is unsure about cats at this time. Buddy will need regular grooming to keep his lovely coat neat and clean. Come for a meet and greet.

For more details and information you can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Amelia is a young, medium-sized female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and current on HW and flea and tick prevention. She does great with other dogs and is super sweet with people. An active, outdoor-loving family who will take her on many adventures would be awesome.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Sunny is a beautiful tortoise-colored female with domestic short hair. She is fully vaccinated, spayed, combo tested and litter trained. She is looking for her new forever home. Sunny is super friendly, good with older children and cat-friendly dogs.

She loves being with people and might do well with other cats with proper introductions. She enjoys using a scratching post and playing with toys. She has an amazing personality and will make a fabulous addition to your family.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Dusty is an adult male chihuahua. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. This sweet guy came from a rough situation where basic needs weren’t always met so he just needs a calm, quiet home where he can decompress and learn to trust and know that food, shelter, and love will always be there.

If you think he will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue. For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Brulee is a one-and-a-half-year-old female Boxer. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, on HW and flea and tick prevention. Brulee is house and crate trained but does require a heavy-duty kennel. Due to her high energy a fenced-in yard will be required.

She has done well with children and other dogs but does have the typical energy of a Boxer! A home check and proof of purchase of a heavy-duty crate will be required. Brulee’s adoption fee comes with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/brulee or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org