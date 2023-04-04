Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency reports Missing Boater’s Body recovered on Tennessee River

Hardin County, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reports that a 79-year-old Tennessee boater lost his life on the Tennessee River.

The body believed to be William Mayfield from Silerton, TN, was recovered Saturday, April 1st, on the Tennessee River and is being sent for an autopsy for positive identification.

Officers from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a call about an unoccupied boat circling on the Tennessee River at mile marker 204 on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 at approximately 6:30pm. A 56-year-old man was rescued from the bank.

Wildlife Officers and rescue crews searched for the missing boater near the unoccupied boat. The Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body.

The TWRA, Hardin County Fire Department, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Braden Fire Department assisted in the search. This is the fifth related boating fatality this year.