American Red Cross, PEANUTS®: Be Kind, Give Blood or Platelets in April

Nashville, TN – April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is celebrating the millions of people who volunteer to give blood, platelets, and plasma throughout the year. This month, the Red Cross and PEANUTS® are joining forces as a reminder that it’s cool to be kind and help save lives.

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to give – donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long.

People coming together to care for one another is the humanitarian spirit shared by the Red Cross community and PEANUTS. Donors are encouraged to take a page from the comic strips that have charmed generations and take care of one another by making a blood or platelet donation.

Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1.800.RED.CROSS.

As a thank-you, all who come to give April 1st-23rd will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool, while supplies last.* Those who come to give April 1st-30th will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California. This getaway includes flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 4th-23rd

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

4/4/2023: 8:00am – 2:00pm, Fort Campbell High School, 912 Carentan Road

4/13/2023: 9:00am – 3:00pm, Lifeliner DFAC, 6755 A Shau Valley Road

4/14/2023: 9:00am – 3:00pm, Lifeliner DFAC, 6755 A Shau Valley Road

Tennessee

Cheatham County

Chapmansboro

4/20/2023: 1:00pm – 6:00pm, Cheap Hill Church of Christ, 2834 Highway 12 North

Pleasant View

4/22/2023: 9:00am – 3:00pm, Pleasant View Christian School, 160 Hicks Edgen Road

Dickson County

Burns

4/10/2023: 1:00pm – 6:00pm, St. John Lutheran Church, 2300 Highway 96

Charlotte

4/15/2023: 9:00am – 2:00pm, Water Street Church of Christ, 501 Water Street

Dickson

4/6/2023: 10:30am – 3:30pm, YMCA Dickson, 225 Henslee Drive

White Bluff

4/14/2023: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, White Bluff Church of Christ, 4416 Hwy 70

Montgomery County

Clarksville

4/5/2023: 10:30am. – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

4/7/2023: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Governor’s Square Mall, 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

4/10/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

4/12/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

4/19/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact ? Volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers.

Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital.

In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

*Terms apply. Visit rcblood.org/cool.