APSU Men’s Golf comes in Fifth at Ernie Denham Classic

Louisville, KY – Reece Britt fired an even-par 72 to finish tied for fifth place with a score of 214 and lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team to a fifth-place finish at Bellarmine’s Ernie Denham Classic, Tuesday, with an aggregate score of 874 at the Standard Club.

Austin Peay State University shot a four-over 292 in the third round at the par-72, 6,762-yard track and finished one shot behind fourth-place Bellarmine. Northern Kentucky won the tournament with a score of 860, beating Southern Indiana and Murray State, who tied for second place, by nine strokes. Belmont’s Michael Senn was the individual medalist after shooting an 11-under 205 in the tournament.

Britt carded three birdies in his final round to post his second-consecutive top-ten finish. It was also the fourth overall top-ten finish and the second top-five finish for Britt this season.

Logan Spurrier also shot an even-par 72 in the final round to pick up one spot on the leaderboard and finish the tournament tied for 14th place with a score of 218. Jakob Falk Schollert added another even-par 72 for the APSU Govs, he picked up eight spots on the leaderboard in the final round to finish tied for 30th with a score of 223.

After carding a four-over 76 in the final round, Adam Van Raden finished the tournament tied for 24th place with a score of 221. Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Daniel Love shot a six-over 78 in the final round and finished tied for 51st place with a score of 230.

Playing as an individual, Micah Knisley was the biggest mover of the day for the Governors and picked up 11 spots on the field after shooting a team-best one-under 71 in the final round to finish tied for 27th with a score of 222.

Austin Peay State University finished second in the field in par-five scoring at 25-under par; the Govs also ranked fourth in the field with 43 birdies and tied for second with three eagles. Individually, Britt finished tied for third in par-four scoring at even par and tied for fifth in par-three scoring at even par; he also was tied for fifth in the field with a dozen birdies.

Falk Schollert finished in fourth place in par-five scoring at nine-under par and Van Raden was tied for fifth place in par-five scoring at eight under. Love wrapped up the event tied for third in the field with 36 birdies in 54 holes.

About APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team wraps up the regular season at Tennessee State’s Big Blue Intercollegiate, April 10th-11th, at The President’s Reserve at Hermitage Golf Course in Nashville, Tennessee.

The APSU Govs then turn their attention toward their first-ever ASUN Conference Championship, April 25th-27th, at Magnolia Grove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Mobile, Alabama.

