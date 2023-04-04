Austin Peay State University now accepting Nominations for 2023 APSU Governors Military Hall of Fame

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is currently accepting nominations for the Governors Military Hall of Fame 2023 class.

The event is being sponsored for its second year by Jack and Margie Turner. Nominations are accepted year-round; however, for consideration for the Class of 2023 nominations are due by May 6th, 2023.

They can be submitted by visiting www.alumni.apsu.edu/militaryhalloffame

Questions about the application process should be directed to Tonya Leszczak by email at leszczakto@apsu.edu.

This year’s event is scheduled for Friday, November 10th-Saturday, November 11th. Details on the celebration will be provided closer to the date of the event.

The University hosted its inaugural Military Hall of Fame induction ceremony last November in the William E. and Sadako S. Newton Military Family Resource Center, where inductees’ names and photos are permanently displayed. The inaugural class consisted of 13 veterans spanning from World War I to post-millennium conflicts.

Contributions to the Hall of Fame support current military-affiliated students by funding initiatives and programs focused on their needs as students.

To contribute to this initiative, please contact the Division of Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy by calling 931.221.7127 or visiting the Jenkins Building at 318 College Street.

APSU has the largest number of military-affiliated students in Tennessee, with more than 25% of its population having military ties. APSU was also the first public university in the nation to build its own facility on a military installation, with the construction of the Austin Peay State University Center at Fort Campbell.