76.7 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
HomeEducationAustin Peay State University now accepting Nominations for 2023 APSU Governors Military...
Education

Austin Peay State University now accepting Nominations for 2023 APSU Governors Military Hall of Fame

Nominations will be expected through May 6th

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University's inaugural Governors Military Hall of Fame induction. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University's inaugural Governors Military Hall of Fame induction. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is currently accepting nominations for the Governors Military Hall of Fame 2023 class.

The event is being sponsored for its second year by Jack and Margie Turner. Nominations are accepted year-round; however, for consideration for the Class of 2023 nominations are due by May 6th, 2023.

They can be submitted by visiting www.alumni.apsu.edu/militaryhalloffame

Questions about the application process should be directed to Tonya Leszczak by email at leszczakto@apsu.edu 

This year’s event is scheduled for Friday, November 10th-Saturday, November 11th. Details on the celebration will be provided closer to the date of the event. 


The University hosted its inaugural Military Hall of Fame induction ceremony last November in the William E. and Sadako S. Newton Military Family Resource Center, where inductees’ names and photos are permanently displayed. The inaugural class consisted of 13 veterans spanning from World War I to post-millennium conflicts. 

Contributions to the Hall of Fame support current military-affiliated students by funding initiatives and programs focused on their needs as students. 

To contribute to this initiative, please contact the Division of Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy by calling 931.221.7127 or visiting the Jenkins Building at 318 College Street. 

APSU has the largest number of military-affiliated students in Tennessee, with more than 25% of its population having military ties. APSU was also the first public university in the nation to build its own facility on a military installation, with the construction of the Austin Peay State University Center at Fort Campbell. 

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Section of Helton Drive closed for water service line replacement
Next articleClarksville Mayor Joe Pitts asks for support of ‘Month of the Military Child’
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online