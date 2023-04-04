Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf places First at Colonel Classic

Richmond, KY – In the regular-season finale, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team picked up its program-record fourth win of the season when it shot an 887 and won by two shots at Eastern Kentucky’s Colonel Classic, Tuesday, at The University Club at Arlington.

After breaking the 2021-22 team’s regular-season wins record with their third win of the season at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, the Governors have now topped last year’s team overall win total – which included the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Championship – with their fourth team victory of the season.

Austin Peay State University shot a 14-over 302 in the third round at the par-72, 5,986-yard course and held off a late charge from Illinois State, who shot a final-round 294 and finished in second place with a score of 889. Georgia State and Dayton finished three strokes off the Governors’ pace in a tie for third place while North Alabama rounded out the top five with a score of 895.

The Governors score of 887 is the sixth-best team 54-hole score in program history and marks the third time this season that they have carded a three-round tournament score under 890.

After carding three birdies in her first eight holes, Kady Foshaug shot a team-best one-over 73 in the final round. Foshaug picked up one spot on the leaderboard on the final day and finished the tournament in tenth place with a score of 220.

After leading Austin Peay State University all tournament, Taylor Dedmen shot a five-over 77 in the final round and finished tied for fifth place with a score of 219. Dedmen’s aggregate score of 219 is tied for the tenth-best 54-hole score in program history and marks the fifth time in her career that she has posted a sub-220 score.

After shooting a three-over 75 in the final round, Erica Scutt finished the tournament tied for 12th place with a score of 222. Kaley Campbell also shot a five-over 77 in the third round and finished the event tied for 32nd place with a three-round score of 227. Finally, rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Shelby Pleasant shot a five-over 77 in the final round to pick up seven spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 67th with a score of 234.

Playing as an individual, Maggie Glass fired her second-consecutive one-over 73 in the final round and finished the tournament tied for 20th place with a score of 224.

Austin Peay State University led the tournament field with 35 birdies, which was four more than the next closest team. The Governors also led the event in par-five scoring at eight-under-par.

Individually, Glass was tied for second in par-five scoring at four under while Scutt and Dedmen were tied for fourth in par-five scoring at three under. Dedmen also ranked third in par-four scoring at one-over par and Foshaug finished in fifth place in par four scoring at three-over.

Scutt led the APSU Govs and was tied for second in the tournament with 10 birdies while Foshaug was tied for seventh with nine birdies and Dedmen was tied for eighth with eight birdies. Pleasant also finished tied for the tournament lead with one eagle.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team now turns its attention toward its first-ever ASUN Conference Women’s Golf Championship, April 16th-18th, at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Owen Cross Roads, Alabama.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.