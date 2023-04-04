Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts asks for support of ‘Month of the Military Child’

Clarksville, TN – Stability is very important for the health and well-being of our children. It’s an atmosphere of safe comfort, support, and a sense of enduring belonging that all of our children need and deserve.

That is why I call on all Clarksvillians, whether you have lived here many years, a few years, or for just a short time, to be aware of the message of this U.S Department of Defense Month of the Military Child, which formally began on Saturday, April 1st, and continues through Sunday, April 30th.

The truth is that, with Fort Campbell as a vital component of our community, a large portion of our population is transient, and this creates an added challenge at times, for military children, youth and teens, and their families.

As your Clarksville Mayor, I am a strong believer in the message behind the observance of Month of the Military Child.

My only hope is that we can become so conditioned and committed that our actions and our response enable our children from military households to feel at home, with a sense of acceptance and belonging in Clarksville and the immediate surrounding area, 365 days a year.

Throughout this month, the DoD will highlight programs, resources, and services that are available to support the well-being of military children, youth, and teens.

This year’s Month of the Military Child theme is, “Taking Care of Our Military Children.”

According to DoD, military families move to different duty stations every two to three years on average, and the children change schools an average of six to nine times from the start of kindergarten to their high school graduations.

Try to imagine, and understand the challenges that this creates, especially if you are civilian and stable in this community for one or more generations.

What makes Clarksville uniquely great is its diversity, and the message of Month of the Military Child reflects just another of our many differences. There is so much we can learn from each other, if we will listen to one another.

Our mission is to take what could be perceived as a negative and turn it into a positive, by giving these military families a place that they can always call home, no matter where duty calls.

“Family” is a term that can take on many characteristics. If we find the right mindset, we can all collectively comprise a single-family unit.

That is the way we want everyone, military and civilian, to see Clarksville, Tennessee. We are one large family that welcomes everyone, and gives everyone a sense of permanent residence – a place they can always return home to, no matter where life takes them.

And we want children, youth, and teens to be accepted immediately upon arrival here, supported and encouraged throughout their time here, and always feel connected here even after they might have to leave.

Join us in the City of Clarksville, as we highlight the vital themes of this Month of the Military Child.

It is a big part of who we are. And we need each other.