Murder Mystery Dinner at the Roxy Regional Theatre raises money for Clarksville’s Ajax Turner 50+ Center

Clarksville, TN – Supporters of Clarksville’s Ajax Turner 50+ Center came out to The Roxy Theatre recently for a night of entertainment, with catering by North Meets South, a live auction, and a performance of Murder on the Menu, an interactive murder mystery written by Bill Hand.

A group of local actors led by Director Art Conn brought a story to life that was filled with humor, and lots of twists. Bill Colclough. Vernon Greene, Ginger Beireis, Chad Williamson, Emily Bergen, Kathy Watts, and Linda Cunningham all gave great performances.

Colclough played two roles. First, the victim, Artemus Ward, head of his family’s lucrative publishing business. Artemus Ward only managed to say a few lines before he was tragically stabbed in the back and died at a restaurant table, where he awaited a guest. Luckily, dining in the same restaurant was Cunningham’s character Dr. Bullfinger, the newly-elected county coroner. She was eager to lead the investigation and give herself a career boost in the process.

Before the play began, guests enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres in the lobby and took turns at a photo booth that was set up. Many were in costume, dressed as sleuths or investigators, representing a variety of fictional heroes.

After their time in the lobby, guests proceeded into the theater, took their seats, and were welcomed by Ricky Willis, Fiscal Director of the Ajax Turner 50 + Center. Next, Art Conn took the stage to explain how the evening would progress, and how members of the audience could interact with the actors, and buy clues to help them solve the case. Those who solved the case correctly had a chance to win prizes.

As with all murder mystery dinners, it was difficult to say who the killer was. Everyone had a motive. Reginald was the heir to the business. Major wrote a bestseller for the company, but hadn’t received any royalties. There was also a destitute nephew, a backstabbing attorney, and a four-time widow of husbands who died at the dinner table.

After the play, Phillip Traylor conducted the live auction, which included some great items, like vacation packages to Ireland, and Charleston, SC. There were also local getaways, with packages in Clarksville, and the Opryland Resort in Nashville, and tickets to the Nashville sports teams.

50+ Center’s Jill Crow offered up thanks to everyone who came out in support of the event, to Ryan Bowie for generously allowing the use of the Roxy, and to all the evening’s sponsors.

“All tonight’s proceeds will benefit the Ajax Turner 50+ Center’s social media outreach programs,” Crow said.

Photo Gallery

About the Clarksville Ajax Turner 50+ Center

Chartered in 1965 by the State of Tennessee, Clarksville Ajax Turner 50+ Center is a focal point for those aged 50 and above in Clarksville Montgomery County and surrounding areas.

Senior Centers are recognized by the Older American Act (OAA) and have become one of the most widely used services among America’s older adults. Nearly 11,000 senior centers serve 1 million older adults every day.

For more information visit www.ajaxturner50plus.org