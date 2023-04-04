Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Requests Federal Disaster Relief for 10 Tornado-Impacted Counties

Nashville, TN – Today, Tuesday, April 4th, 2023, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is requesting federal emergency assistance for ten counties impacted by the tornadoes and severe storms that took 15 lives and caused significant damage across the state on March 31st and April 1st.

“State and local officials, first responders and volunteers continue to provide critical support to impacted Tennessee communities following significant storm damage,” said Gov. Lee. “As Tennessee rebuilds, I am now calling on our federal partners to make resources available to further our severe weather response and recovery across the state.”

Governor Lee is requesting an emergency declaration to make federal assistance available to Cannon County, Hardeman County, Hardin County, Haywood County, Lewis County, Macon County, McNairy County, Rutherford County, Tipton County, and Wayne County for debris removal and emergency protective measures during the tornado and severe weather response.

If awarded, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will also provide direct aid to eligible Tennessee residents in the requested counties for disaster-related costs and expenses.

“The sheer magnitude of severe weekend weather created tremendous debris, destruction, and the tragic loss of 15 Tennesseans,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said. “This assistance will be critical to the recovery efforts in the hardest-hit communities in Tennessee.”

Tennessee experienced widespread storm damage including power outages, debris, and damaged property. The severe weather resulted in 15 weather-related fatalities, including nine in McNairy County.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has made recovery resources available for impacted Tennesseans to find key resources and support. The State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville remains activated in support of the ongoing tornado and severe weather response.