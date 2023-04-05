62.3 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis travels to Central Arkansas, Jacksonville State

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis prepares for road matches against Central Arkansas, Jacksonville State. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team wraps up ASUN Conference play with back-to-back road matches, Thursday and Saturday.

The Governors begin their two-match road trip with a Thursday 11:00am match against Central Arkansas at the UCA Tennis Courts in Conway Arkansas before then facing Jacksonville State on Saturday at 1:00pm at the JSU Tennis Courts in Jacksonville Alabama. 

Austin Peay (13-5, 4-2 ASUN) currently sits in a tie for fourth in the ASUN Conference after splitting a pair of matches last week against Stetson and Florida Gulf Coast.


The APSU Govs earned a 4-3 win against the previously undefeated Hatters, before dropping just their second match since mid-February in a 4-3 decision to No. 75 Florida Gulf Coast, Sunday. 

Freshman Sophia Baranov leads APSU in singles this spring with a 15-2 record, including a 5-1 mark in ASUN play. The Almaty, Kazakhstan native had a 15-match winning streak come to an end following a three-set match against FGCU. The streak is the longest by a freshman in program history and top 10 by any student-athlete in program history.

Jana Leder and Melody Hefti are second on the team with 14 singles wins this season. Leder is 10-3 from the top position this season and 4-2 in Conference action, while Hefti is 13-3 from the No. 3 singles court and garners a 5-1 mark in ASUN play.

Leder and Hefti also pace the Govs’ doubles units with a 13-4 record while exclusively playing the No. 1 position. The dup has won a team-best three-straight matches and eight of their last 10.

Baranov and Denise Torrealba are second among APSU’s tandems with an 8-3 mark having won seven of their last 10, while Yu-Hua Cheng and Asia Fontana anchor APSU in doubles with a 5-2 record and 4-1 record in ASUN action.


Thursday’s match is the sixth all-time meeting between Austin Peay State University and Central Arkansas, with the Govs leading the all-time series, 3-2. 

The Sugar Bears defeated APSU, 6-1 last January, ending a three-match losing streak to the Govs. Cheng earned the Govs’ lone point in the loss after earning a straight-set victory from the No. 6 singles court. 

Central Arkansas is tied for eighth in the ASUN standings at 13-5, 3-3 ASUN and has won three-straight matches after opening ASUN play 1-3. 

After their match against Central Arkansas, the APSU Govs face a long-time rival in Jacksonville State for their penultimate match of the regular season.

Austin Peay State University is 4-12 against their former Ohio Valley Conference rival since 2005, but has won three of the last five meetings since 2016. The Gamecocks are half a match behind the Govs in the ASUN standings at 4-3 in league play after dripping three-straight contests.


Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team wraps up the regular season next week back in Clarksville with a Tuesday 1:00pm match against Memphis at the Governors Tennis Courts.

