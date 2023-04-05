Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle Burglary at Pet Supplies Plus

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 at 4:30pm at 920 Hwy 76 (Pet Supplies Plus). – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 at 4:30pm at 920 Hwy 76 (Pet Supplies Plus).

The suspect is a white male wearing a red shirt, black pants, and red shoes. The suspect was also driving what is believed to be a black 2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, specifically the Sport package.

CPD is hoping that someone will recognize the suspect and vehicle. Also above is a photo of the backpack the suspect took in case he still possesses it.

Please get in touch with CPD Detective Grace Brisson at 931.648.0656 ext. 5718 if you have any information or know who the suspect is.

Also, it can’t be stressed enough how important it is to Park Smart.