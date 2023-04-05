65.6 F
Sports

Nashville Sounds game against Memphis postponed because of Inclement Weather

Doubleheader to be played tomorrow, April 6th at 5:05pm.

Nashville Sounds game canceled due to rain.

Nashville SoundsMemphis, TN – Wednesday afternoon’s game between the Nashville Sounds and the Memphis Redbirds has been postponed due to inclement weather at AutoZone Park. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow.

First pitch for game one will be at 5:05pm, with game two to follow. The remaining five games of the series will continue through Sunday.

The Sounds will return from the road trip and begin a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday, April 11th at 6:35pm at First Horizon Park.


The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com

