APSU Women’s Tennis downs Central Arkansas, 5-2

Conway, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned the first five points in its 5-2 ASUN Conference win against Central Arkansas, Thursday, at the UCA Tennis Courts, cruising to its 14th win of the season and fifth in ASUN action.

Austin Peay (14-5, 5-2 ASUN) won all three doubles matches, claiming the day’s first point.

Jana Leder and Melody Hefti continued to lead the APSU Govs’ doubles pairings with their team-best 14th win of the spring and fourth-straight victory in a 7-5 win from the No. 1 position.

Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov earned their ninth win of the season in No. 2 doubles in a 6-1 victory against UCA’s Sumomo Hananaga and Konomi Miyakawa. Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng rounded out the APSU Govs’ doubles wins with a 6-2 victory from the No. 3 position, improving to 6-2 on the season and 5-1 in ASUN play.

Leder and Hefti both improved to 15-3 in singles with their straight-set wins from the No. 1 and No. 3 positions, respectively. For Leder, the win marker her 11th from the top positions this season, while Hefti improved to 9-1 in her last 10 matches from the No. 3 singles court.

Baranov earned her team-best 16th singles win of the spring in a 6-4, 6-2 victory from the No. 4 position, while Fontana improved to 5-2 in ASUN play following her 6-3, 6-1 win from the No. 6 court.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team concludes its regular season on Saturday with a 1:00pm afternoon match against Jacksonville State.

Results vs. Central Arkansas

Doubles

Singles