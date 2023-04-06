APSU Women’s Tennis downs Central Arkansas, 5-2

Conway, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned the first five points in its 5-2 ASUN Conference win against Central Arkansas, Thursday, at the UCA Tennis Courts, cruising to its 14th win of the season and fifth in ASUN action.
Austin Peay (14-5, 5-2 ASUN) won all three doubles matches, claiming the day’s first point.
Jana Leder and Melody Hefti continued to lead the APSU Govs’ doubles pairings with their team-best 14th win of the spring and fourth-straight victory in a 7-5 win from the No. 1 position.
Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov earned their ninth win of the season in No. 2 doubles in a 6-1 victory against UCA’s Sumomo Hananaga and Konomi Miyakawa. Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng rounded out the APSU Govs’ doubles wins with a 6-2 victory from the No. 3 position, improving to 6-2 on the season and 5-1 in ASUN play.
Leder and Hefti both improved to 15-3 in singles with their straight-set wins from the No. 1 and No. 3 positions, respectively. For Leder, the win marker her 11th from the top positions this season, while Hefti improved to 9-1 in her last 10 matches from the No. 3 singles court.
Baranov earned her team-best 16th singles win of the spring in a 6-4, 6-2 victory from the No. 4 position, while Fontana improved to 5-2 in ASUN play following her 6-3, 6-1 win from the No. 6 court.
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team concludes its regular season on Saturday with a 1:00pm afternoon match against Jacksonville State.
Results vs. Central Arkansas
Doubles
- Jana Leder / Melody Hefti def. Nanoka Kazama / Vimuktananda, 7-5
- Sophia Baranov / Denise Torrealba def. Sumomo Hamanaga / Konomi Miyakawa, 6-1
- Yu-Hua Cheng / Asia Fontana def. Jaeun Lee / Nicole Ross, 6-2
Singles
- Jana Leder def. Jaeun Lee, 6-2, 6-3
- Vimuktanada def. Denise Torrealba, 7-5, 7-5
- Melody Hefti def. Nanoka Kazama, 6-2, 7-5
- Sophia Baranov def. Sumomo Hamanaga, 6-4, 6-2
- Konomi Miyakawa def. Yu-Hua Cheng, 7-5, 6-3
- Asia Fontana def. Ting-An Chen, 6-3, 6-1