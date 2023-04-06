Austin Peay State University announces Atari game designer Howard Scott Warshaw to speak at APSU

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business will host a live Zoom discussion with game designer and programmer Howard Scott Warshaw on April 12th at 6:30pm in the Gentry Auditorium, located inside the Kimbrough Building.

Warshaw is best known for designing Atari favorites such as: Yars’ Revenge, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. He also authored “Once Upon Atari: How I Made History by Killing an Industry,” and “Conquering College,” which discusses how he graduated in three years and saved a year’s worth of tuition.

Warshaw has acquired a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology from John F. Kennedy University and has supplemental knowledge on psychotherapy in addition to computer programming.

This free public event will be moderated by Dr. Matthew Farrell, Austin Peay State University assistant professor of management and marketing. Farrell will interview Warshaw, sparking a conversation that coincides with the University’s MGT 4810 Strategic Management course.

“Ultimately, my goal in interviewing Howard is to provide a real-world example of some of the things that we discuss in my senior strategy course,” Farrell said. “I have [also] built in some time towards the end of the presentation for the crowd to ask questions.”

Farrell said the discussion will cover multiple management-related challenges that Warshaw has personally faced in his career and how he overcame them, providing valuable insight into real-world experiences and problem-solving skills. The event is intended to serve as a valuable learning experience that can help attendees from all backgrounds develop the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in their own careers.