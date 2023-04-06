Austin Peay State University Softball plays home series against Bellarmine this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team looks to get back to its winning ways against Bellarmine, Friday and Saturday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors host the Knights for a three-game ASUN Conference series.

The two teams open the three-game series on Friday at 2:00pm with the first game of a scheduled doubleheader, while concluding the series on Saturday at 1:00pm with a single contest.

Austin Peay State University (17-13, 5-4 ASUN) sits in a tie for fifth place in the league’s standings after dropping two out of three games to Florida Gulf Coast last weekend, while the Knights (4-28, 1-9 ASUN) are tied with Eastern Kentucky for 13th place in the conference.

Heading into their home weekend’s matchup, the APSU Govs are led offensively by shortstop Gabi Apiag (.346, 1 HR, 20 RBI) and first baseman Kylie Campbell (.341, 4 triples, 13 RBI).



In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (13-6, 2.12 ERA, 144 K’s) has been the workhorse of the Govs pitching staff, having already worked 122.1 innings this spring, while Samantha Miener (2-5, 1 save, 5.48 ERA, 14 K’s) and Ashley Martin (2-1, 1 save, 4.04 ERA, 25 K’s) have also recorded multiple wins for Austin Peay State University this spring.

The Knights enter the weekend’s series versus the APSU Govs led at the plate by Chloe Collins (261, 7 HR, 15 RBI, while in the circle, Claire Lehmkuhler (2-16, 5:30 ERA, 82 K’s) has two of the Knights four victories this season.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University is 8-8 all-time versus Bellarmine but has not faced the Knights since 1993.

The 30-year gap since last playing the Knights is the longest versus any APSU opponent, with at least 10 games played in the series.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson needs one hit to tie Kacy Acree (2016-19) for second place in program history for career hits (218).

Kendyl Weinzapfel needs one hit to become the 40th Gov to reach 100 career base hits.

Friday’s game promotion will be Operation Closet Cleanout, where you can bring another school’s T-shirt and trade it for a new Austin Peay State University T-shirt. On Saturday, there will be a post-game Easter Egg Hunt and running the bases.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team ends their short four-game homestand on Wednesday at 5:00pm with a non-conference single game versus Middle Tennessee.