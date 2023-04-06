Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans South Riverside Drive water outage, lane closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Thursday, April 6th, at 10:00pm on South Riverside Drive from Cumberland Drive to Hickory Grove Boulevard for fire hydrant replacement.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The outer northeast bound lane of South Riverside Drive between Dean Drive and Hickory Grove Boulevard will be closed. Motorists are asked to slow down when approaching the work zone and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate route when possible.

The fire hydrant replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened on Friday, April 7th by approximately 5:00am.

