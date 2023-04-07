APSU Baseball beats Kennesaw State 15-3, loses second game 9-4

Kennesaw, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team split an ASUN Conference doubleheader against Kennesaw State Saturday at Stillwell Baseball Stadium.

The Govs clinched their first ASUN road series with a 15-3 seven-inning victory in the day’s first game, which handed starting pitcher Lyle Miller-Green his first win as a Governor. Kennesaw State rallied to win the series’ final game, 9-4, in nine innings.

Game 1

In the opener, Austin Peay (15-17, 7-5 ASUN) broke open a one-run game with 11 unanswered runs to claim the run-rule victory. Leading 4-3 entering the fourth inning, Austin Peay State University saw Kennesaw State commit three errors and made the hosts pay.

Center fielder Garrett Martin, first baseman Harrison Brown, and second baseman Conner Gore each drove in a run without a base hit. Third baseman Ambren Voitik drove in the fourth run with a single and later scored on a stolen base and error, pushing the APSU lead to 9-3.

The APSU Govs tacked on three runs in the fifth, again without a base hit. A pitch with the bases loaded hit Martin, and shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar and Brown followed with back-to-back sacrifice flies as the lead hit 12-3.

The coup de grâce came in the sixth inning with an outfield error on a dropped fly ball that would have ended the inning. Instead, a run scored on the error, and Martin followed with a bases-loaded walk that gave APSU the 14-3 lead.

Miller-Green (1-4) worked through a rough second inning that saw him allow three runs while facing eight batters. After the inning, he faced 11 batters, allowing just two base hits, finishing his outing after five innings. He picked up his first APSU victory while holding KSU to three runs on six hits and three walks.

In the opener, left fielder Clayton Gray went 4-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored, including a two-run double in the Govs’ four-run second inning. Catcher Trevor Conley went 3-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored, including a two-run single in the second inning.

KSU starter Nick Zegna (3-3) did not make it out of the third inning and allowed four runs on four hits in 2.1 innings. Left fielder Jamarie Brooks was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Game 2

Austin Peay State University could not keep its offense rolling into the day’s second game. The APSU Govs would score first courtesy of Martin and Gazdar’s back-to-back two-out doubles. But Kennesaw State starter Braden Osbolt would keep the Govs in check by retiring seven of the next eight batters.

Kennesaw State (14-16, 6-6 ASUN) would answer with two-out runs in the first, second, and third innings. Catcher Nick Hassan drove in the first tying run with a double. Second baseman Makenzie Stills gave KSU its first lead of the series with an RBI single in the second. The Owls pushed the lead to 3-1 in the third on outfielder Jackson Chirello’s RBI single.

The Govs would retake the lead in the fourth. Harrison Brown started the scoring with a solo home run to right field. After a walk and a single, Austin Peay would see catcher Gus Freeman called out for running inside the baseline toward first base, interfering with the throw. In his stead, right fielder Nathan Barksdale drove in the two runs with a single up the middle for a 4-3 lead.

Kennesaw State took control in the sixth with another two-out rally. Chirello tied the game with a leadoff home run to right field. The Govs got the next two outs, but the third out proved elusive. The following six Owls batters reached safely, with three Govs relievers needed to end the frame. Hassan provided the inning’s big hit with a bases-clearing double to give KSU the 9-4 final score.

KSU reliever Tyler Franks (2-2) tossed two scoreless innings, striking out four of the six batters he faced, to pick up the win. Hassan led the KSU offense with a 2-for-5, four-RBI effort. Chirello added a 2-for-4, two-RBI outing.

Austin Peay reliever Tyler Hampu (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits in his three innings of work and suffered the loss. Barksdale was 1-for-4 with two RBI to pace the APSU offense.

Other Notables

Austin Peay State University won its first road ASUN series against Kennesaw State and three of its four ASUN sets.

Clayton Gray is the first APSU Govs hitter with a 10-game hit streak this season, going 1-for-5 in the day’s second game to extend his streak. He also has reached safely in 14 consecutive games.

Garrett Martin’s reached-safely streak hit 21 games. He extended it in game one when he was hit by a pitch twice and walked. He used a first-inning double in game two to keep the streak alive.

Gazdar and Gray each ended the series with 15 doubles this season. They entered the weekend ranked No. 1 and No.2 in ASUN doubles, respectively.

The Govs’ five-game win streak after winning the day’s first game was its longest win streak since the 2019 season when they swept a three-game series against Tennessee Tech and followed it with a win against Western Kentucky and a win against Southeast Missouri.

Defensively, Austin Peay State University did not commit an error during the three-game series. It is the first errorless series this season for the APSU Govs.

Next Up For APSU Baseball



The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns home to host former conference foe Belmont in a Tuesday 6:00pm contest on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. It’s Taco Tuesday, presented by Moes, with free tacos for fans and Faith & Family Night at the park.