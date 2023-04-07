46.6 F
APSU Men’s Tennis travels to Jacksonville State

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis takes on Jacksonville State in regular-season finale. (Maddie Rose, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team concludes its ASUN Conference regular season with a Saturday 4:00pm match against Jacksonville State in Mountain Brook, Alabama.

The Governors (4-13, 1-6 ASUN) had a late comeback fall short in their last outing, dropping a 4-3 decision to Lipscomb in Nashville. APSU looks to end a four-match losing skid in its first ASUN meeting against Jacksonville State.


The Governors and Gamecocks have faced one another 17 times since 2004, all in Ohio Valley Conference play. JSU leads the all-time series 12-5 and won four-straight matches dating back to 2017.

Sophomore Tom Bolton leads APSU with 14 total wins this spring, including a team-best nine in singles matches. He and fellow sophomore Giovanni Becchis lead the team with five doubles wins this season as well.

Jacksonville State (11-10, 3-4 ASUN) is tied for seventh in the ASUN standings entering Saturday’s match, but has dropped three of its last four matches. The Gamecocks fell to North Alabama 4-1, Wednesday, in their last match.

Vanja Dobrnjac leads JSU with 14 singles wins this season while playing the No. 3-6 positions; however, Vicente Arbelaez leads the Gamecocks with a 4-2 singles mark in ASUN play while exclusively playing on the No. 6 court.

Konstantin Benneman and Alin Fatu pace JSU’s ASUN doubles parings with a 4-2 mark from the No. 2 position. 


Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

Following Saturday’s match, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team prepares for its first ASUN Conference Men’s Tennis Championship, April 13th-22nd. The Governors’ first-round opponent and seed will be determined following the rest of Saturday’s league matches.

