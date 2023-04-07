Austin Peay State University takes Two from Bellarmine

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team got two outstanding shutout pitching performances from Jordan Benefiel and Emberly Nichols against Bellarmine, Friday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors swept the Knights in their ASUN Conference doubleheader by a pair of 2-0 finals.

The Govs (19-13, 7-4 ASUN) and Bellarmine (4-30, 1-10 ASUN) will conclude their three-game conference series on Saturday with a single game at 1:00pm followed by a post-game Easter egg hunt.

Game 1

Austin Peay 2, Bellarmine 0

Austin Peay State University scored a run right out of the gate versus the Knights, with Megan Hodum hitting the first of her three doubles on the day to start things, followed by a single by Lexi Osowski-Anderson to move her to third, where she scored on a sacrifice fly by Kylie Campbell for a 1-0 lead.

It turned out that would be all the run support Benefiel (14-6) would need, as the junior right hander held the Knights to just three hits, while striking out six and walking one in picking up her sixth shutout of the season.

The APSU Govs would add their second run of the game in the bottom of the third, with Hodum opening the inning with a double and score a batter later on a triple by Campbell, her team leading fifth triple of the season.

Game 2

Austin Peay 2, Bellarmine 0

Making her first start of the season in the circle, Nichols (1-1) held the Knights in check, as she held them hit less over the game’s first three innings before giving up a pair of hits in the fourth but got out of the inning without giving up any runs.

While Nichols was holding the Knights at bay, the APSU Govs were having their own struggles scoring, but finally broke through with a couple of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

After Skylar Sheridan was hit by a pitch to open the inning, Kendyl Weinzapfel hit into a fielder’s choice, followed by a walk to pinch hitter Macee Roberts.

Emily Harkleroad would then load the bases on a infield single, bring up Hodum, who was already 2-for-2 in the game.

Hodum didn’t disappoint, as her third hit of the game found the left field line for a double, scoring Weinzapfel and Roberts for a 2-0 lead.

Nichols would take it from there, as she wrapped up the shutout with two final scoreless innings, including retiring the final five batters she faced to end the game.

Inside the Boxscore

With her first inning single in Game 1, Lexi Osowski-Anderson tied Kacy Acree (2016-19) for second place all-time in career hits, with 218.

Jordan Benefiel’s shutout in Game 1 was her sixth of the season, tying Morgan Rackel (2019) for the sixth-most shutouts in a single season.

The Game 1 shutout by Jordan Benefiel was her 10th career shutout, making her just the fifth pitcher in program history to record double-figure totals in career shutouts.

The shutout by Emberly Nichols is the first by an APSU Govs freshman pitcher in her first career start since Samantha Miener authored a 6-0 shutout versus Alabama State on February 11, 2022.

The back-to-back shutouts by Govs pitching is the first since Jordan Benefiel and Samantha Meiner turned the trick versus Purdue Fort Wayne and Alabama State on February 11th, 2022.

Kylie Campbell’s fifth triple of the season in Game 1 ties for the eighth-most three-base hits in a single-season in program history.

Austin Peay State University pitching has now recorded eight shutouts this season, the most since the 2019, while also tying for the fifth-most shutouts by a pitching staff in a single season.

APSU’s Megan Hodum finished the doubleheader, 5-for-6 at the plate, with three doubles, two runs score and two RBIs, including the game winners in Game 2.

With the doubleheader sweep, the APSU Govs have now won three of their first four ASUN Conference series.

The Austin Peay State University softball team ends their short four-game homestand on Wednesday at 5:00pm with a non-conference single game versus Middle Tennessee.