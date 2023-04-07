City of Clarksville Announces Part of Downtown Clarksville to be Temporarily Closed for Movie Filming

Clarksville, TN – A specified area of Downtown Clarksville will be closed to business activity and public parking from April 17th-19th, while crews for a movie production team are filming a scene for an upcoming Amazon movie to be entitled, “Holland, MI.”

Street closures in the center of downtown, and traffic control will be enforced by the Clarksville Police Department at portions of Main Street, Legion Street, Franklin Street, and Commerce Street between First Street and Third Street, and Strawberry Alley up to Public Square, as crews representing “Big Indie Holland” of Nashville film what has primarily been described to the City of Clarksville as a “parade scene, set in the 1980s.”

Filming hours will be on April 17th-18th from 6:00am-8:00pm, and on the 19th from 12:00noon to 2:00am. All affected City streets and properties will be returned to their original states no later than April 21st.

“The city of Clarksville has finally reached an agreement with the production company to use our beautiful downtown for this movie,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “The company had a long, and ever-changing list of requests for us, and we are assured, in writing, the operations will be safe and secure, in keeping with our goals for the city.

“I am very grateful to Jennifer Letourneau, Director of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, for running point with almost every city department, to ensure we put our best foot forward and the disruptions would be minimal, or as minimal as possible, during this production. I’ll be excited to see the finished product, because there’s just no place like Clarksville,” Mayor Pitts said.

While April 17th-19th is the designated, three-day filming period that will interrupt some downtown parking and temporarily close businesses along the specified streets, there is a secondary period of April 20th-21st specified for filming, should inclement weather be present for the initial, designated dates.

Other key points:

Clarksville Transit System will operate as usual during the designated filming period, with CPD allowing CTS bus passage through the downtown roadblocks.

The film production company has been working with the individual downtown business and building owners directly affected by these temporary business and street closures, to arrange for their compensation for loss of revenue and the limited access to their properties during filming.