Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans South Riverside Drive water outage, road closure for water valve maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023 at 8:00pm on South Riverside Drive from Crossland Avenue to Avondale Drive for water valve maintenance.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

Current Street will be open during the work. Hickory Grove Boulevard will be closed from South Riverside Drive to McGregor Drive.

Traffic will be detoured to South Riverside Drive and McGregor Drive to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate route when possible.

The water valve maintenance is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 5:00am­­­­­­­ on Wednesday, April 12th.

