Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for April 6th-10th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The weekend weather forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County shows mainly cloudy skies through Monday. Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 68 degrees.

For today, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 59 degrees with a Northeast wind of 15 mph that could gust as high as 25 mph. The wind continues coming out of the Northeast tonight at 10 to 15 mph with gusts possibly reaching 20 mph. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 45 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with an East Northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph. The high will be 63 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for Saturday night. Winds will die down to 5 to 10 mph out of the East Northeast. The low will be 44 degrees.

For Easter Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 68 degrees. Winds remain out of the East Northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Sunday night. The low will be 46 degrees with an East Northeast wind between 5 to 10 mph.

Come Monday, mostly sunny skies are expected with a high of 69 degrees. It will be mostly clear Monday night with a low of 45 degrees.