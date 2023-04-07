50.7 F
Clarksville
Friday, April 7, 2023
Clarksville Police Department investigates Sexual Assault on 101st Airborne Division Parkway at Whitfield Road

By News Staff
Photo of the 2007-2018 dark grey/black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon the suspect was driving.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a sexual assault that occurred on April 1st, 2023 around 6:40pm on 101st Airborne Division Parkway around Whitfield Road (Walmart Neighborhood Market).

The suspect is a white male in his late 40s to early 50s with salt and pepper hair but balding, a gray goatee, and an average build.

The vehicle description is believed to be a 2007-2018 dark grey/black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

If you see a vehicle and/or suspect matching this description or have any information on the suspect, please get in touch with CPD Detective William King at 931.648.0656 at ext. 5280.

