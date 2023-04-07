Clarksville’s Customs House Museum Recognized at Tennessee Association of Museums Annual Conference

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center was honored with eight awards at the Tennessee Association of Museum’s 2023 Annual Conference, held March 14th-17th in Memphis, Tennessee.

The purpose of the TAM awards program is to recognize, encourage and promote excellence within the activities of the Tennessee museum community and organizations in related fields of interest.

Through these awards, TAM focuses public attention on the outstanding programs, projects, and services offered by Tennessee museums.

“The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is committed to providing a meaningful museum experience for all our visitors through interesting programs, innovative events, and great exhibits,” said Executive Director Frank Lott.

“One way we measure our success is by comparing our museum to even larger museums throughout our region. By winning multiple awards from the Tennessee Association of Museums, we know that the Customs House Museum is a top-tier institution in our state. Clarksville and Montgomery County can be proud of this,” Lott stated.

Founded in 1960, the Tennessee Association of Museums fosters communication and cooperation between museums, cultural societies and other members on matters of common interest to all.

Their goal is to inform the public on the importance of understanding and preserving Tennessee’s cultural, historical, and scientific heritage.

2023 TAM Awards presented to the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center

Permanent Exhibit – Exploring Our Town – Award of Excellence

– Award of Excellence Temporary Exhibit – Art of Clarksville – Award of Excellence

– Award of Excellence Novelty Item – Dan Hanley Holiday Card Set – Award of Commendation

– Award of Commendation Special Recognition – SS Clarksville Victory – Award of Commendation

– Award of Commendation Digital Media, Website – Sustainability Webpage – Award of Commendation

– Award of Commendation Publication, Flat Paper – Health Fair Poster – Award of Commendation

– Award of Commendation In-House Volunteerism – Museum Guild – Award of Excellence

– Award of Excellence Middle Tennessee Emerging Museum Professional – Kate Tallman, Collections Associate & Sustainability Coordinator– Award of Excellence

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org