Nashville Sounds blank Memphis Redbirds, 3-0

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds rode a dazzling defensive performance to victory over Memphis, dispatching the Redbirds 3-0 on Friday night at AutoZone Park to even the series. The Sounds have blanked the Redbirds twice in the last 24 hours.

Sal Frelick’s sensational diving play in the bottom of the third kept two Redbird runs off the board and the game scoreless. After Memphis’ Luken Baker knocked leadoff double in the fourth, Alex Jackson caught him napping at second base, picking him off on the way to another clean inning by Nashville.

Tyler Naquin made an excellent play of his own to start the home sixth, venturing into foul ground in right and making a sliding catch. Abraham Toro followed it up with a diving stop at third base.

Offensively, the Sounds slashed 10 hits, breaking into the run column against Redbirds starter Dakota Hudson (L, 0-1) in the fourth when Blake Perkins plated the game’s first run with a bases-loaded single. In the fifth, Naquin singled in Eddy Alvarez before Toro doubled him in on a bizarre and controversial fly ball down the left-field line to push the lead to three.

Colin Rea tossed four scoreless frames, punching out five hitters. Janson Junk (W, 1-0) came in and cruised the rest of the way, striking out two and earning the win. The duo combined to allow just seven men aboard.

Jon Singleton, Toro, Perkins and Alvarez each knocked two hits.

Game four of the series is tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Pedro Fernandez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the ball for the Sounds against Memphis southpaw Connor Thomas (0-0, 10.38 ERA).

Post-Game Notes

Colin Rea matched a team season-high with five strikeouts. Janson Junk (April 2) and Elvis Peguero (April 1, G1) have also punched out five in a game this season.

The Sounds had four players collect multiple hits, the first time this has happened in 2023. The last time four players had a multi-hit game was September 27th, 2022 vs. Memphis, when Monasterio (3), Joey Wiemer, Navarreto and Esteury Ruiz each collected multiple hits.

Nashville’s last combined nine-inning shutout came on September 17th, 2022 vs. Jacksonville when Caleb Boushley (6 IP), Jake Cousins (1 IP) and Lucas Erceg (2 IP) shut out the Jumbo Shrimp.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.