APSU Men’s Golf heads to Nashville for Big Blue Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a top-five finish, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team wraps up the regular season at Tennessee State’s Big Blue Intercollegiate, Monday and Tuesday, at The President’s Reserve at the Hermitage Golf Course in Nashville, Tennessee.

Alabama A&M, Arkansas Pine Bluff, Belmont, Evansville, Florida A&M, John A Logan College, Lindenwood, Longwood, Morehead State, North Carolina A&T, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and UT Martin join the Austin Peay State University at the par-71, 7,020-yard course.

The APSU Govs are back at the Big Blue Intercollegiate for the first time since the 2021 season when they finished in fifth place with a score of 868. Chase Korte and Austin Lancaster led Austin Peay State University in its last trip to The Presidents Reserve, with both shooting an even-par 213 to finish tied for eighth place.

After a top-five finish at the Ernie Denham Classic, Reece Britt leads the Governors off the first tee in the state capitol. Britt has carded a team-best 72.32 stroke average this season and a team-leading 23 of the 24 rounds he has played this season have counted toward the team score. Britt also is tied for the team lead with three rounds in the 60s and leads the Governors with 14 rounds at even or under par this season.

With a 72.60 stroke average, Jakob Falk Schollert is next in line for head coach Robbie Wilson. Falk Schollert also has had a team-leading 23 of the 24 rounds he has played count toward the team score this season and his three rounds in the 60s are tied for the team lead. Falk Schollert has played a dozen rounds at even or under par this season, which ranks second on the team.

After posting the best finish and 54-hole score of his career last week, Logan Spurrier is third in line for the Governors. Spurrier has a 74.54 stroke average this season and eight of the ten rounds he has played while in the lineup this season has counted toward the APSU Govs score.

Adam Van Raden and his 74.64 stroke average are next off the tee for Austin Peay State University. Van Raden ranks third on the team with 20 of the 22 rounds he has played counting toward the team score this season, he also ranks third on the team with two rounds in the 60s and five rounds at even or under par.

Rounding out the lineup, Micah Knisley makes his fourth appearance of the season in the Governors lineup after playing as an individual last week. Knisley has a 75.85 stroke average this season and five of the ten rounds he has played while in the lineup this season has counted for Austin Peay State University.

Finally, Daniel Love and Payne Elkins will play as individuals for the Governors at the Big Blue Intercollegiate. Love has played to a 75.00 stroke average with one round in the 60s and five rounds at even or under par this season in five appearances. Elkins is playing in his fourth event of the season; he has a 78.50 stroke average and one round at even or under par this season.

Austin Peay State University tees off at the Big Blue Intercollegiate, Monday, with 36 holes scheduled for the first day of the event. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

After Tennessee State’s tournament, the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team will play in their first-ever ASUN Conference Championship, April 25th-27th, at Magnolia Grove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Mobile, Alabama.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.