BBB to hold Free Document Shredding at Clarksville Gas and Water Department, April 22nd

Clarksville, TN – Better Business Bureau Serving Middle TN & Southern KY is celebrating Earth Day by offering free document shredding on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 at three locations in Middle Tennessee: Clarksville, Cookeville, and Murfreesboro.

“Shred Day provides an opportunity for residents and small businesses to shred important documents and protect their identity. Yearly we offer this free shredding event to help keep the communities we serve safe from identity theft,” said Robyn Householder, president & CEO of Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

This free event is part of a national effort to reduce identity theft and celebrate Earth Day through document recycling. Both individuals and businesses can stop by to take advantage of the free onsite shredding and learn tips for preventing identity theft. This popular event is a great way to safely dispose of your credit card statements, old checks, IRS tax returns, and other personal documents.

The Clarksville location will host Shred Day at the Clarksville Gas and Water Department, 2215 Madison Street. The Cookeville location will host Shred Day at Planet Fitness, 400 Dubios Road. Cookeville and the Murfreesboro location will host Shred Day at Planet Fitness, 1954 Old Fort Parkway Ste 6.

This event is sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union, Clarksville Gas & Water Department, Planet Fitness, Stone Rudolph and Henry, and the Tennessee State Attorney General’s Office.

The Shred Day event is first-come-first-serve so members of the public and businesses are encouraged to arrive early. Find out more information about the upcoming event by visiting BBB.org

About BBB serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Middle TN and Southern KY, which was founded in 1961 and serves 45 counties in Middle TN and Southern KY.

