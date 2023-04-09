Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 9th-13th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Sunny skies are in the weather forecast this week for Clarksville-Montgomery County. Tonight, it will be mostly clear with a low near 42 degrees. Winds will be out of the East Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

It will be sunny on Monday with a South wind of 5 to 10 mph. The high will be a nice 70 degrees. Skies remain mostly clear Monday night. The wind will be from the East at 5 mph before becoming calm. The low will be 44 degrees.

The temperature continues to rise Tuesday with a high near 72 degrees under sunny skies. Clear skies are in the forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 45 degrees.

There will be sunny skies on Wednesday with the temperature climbing to 77 degrees. Wednesday night it will be clear with a low of around 47 degrees.

Come Thursday, it will be mostly sunny with the high staying at 77 degrees. The wind kicks back up out of the South Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night will see winds of 10 mph out of the South Southeast. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 57 degrees.