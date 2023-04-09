Nashville Sounds fall at Memphis Redbirds, 6-1

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds fell behind early and failed to put together a rally, taking a 6-1 loss to the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park. Nashville splits the six-game set with Memphis after coming up short in the series finale.

The Redbirds jumped out to a three-run lead after an inning, but Keston Hiura quickly answered for the Sounds. Hiura hit a solo shot over the center field wall, his second homer of the season, that cut the deficit to two runs in the second.

Unfortunately for Nashville, the Redbirds continued to pile on early runs, scoring twice in the second and adding another run in the third. Memphis pitchers, including former Sound James Naile (W, 2-0), combined to hold the Sounds to a couple hits over seven-consecutive scoreless frames after Hiura’s home run.

A host of Sounds relievers came in and kept the Redbirds from running away with things. After Luis Contreras gave up a run in two innings, J.C. Mejía (1.0 IP), Cam Robinson (1.1 IP), Clayton Andrews (0.2 IP), Ethan Small (1.0 IP), and Elvis Peguero (1.0 IP) combined to hold Memphis scoreless after the third frame. Small struck out the side in the seventh, while Contreras, Robinson, and Peguero also had multiple strikeouts, respectively.

Robert Stock (L, 0-2) took the loss in his second Sounds start. He lasted just an inning and four batters, yielding five runs (all earned) on three hits and a walk.

Jon Singleton (1-for-3, BB) and Andruw Monasterio (1-for-3) added singles in the loss.

The Sounds return to First Horizon Park to begin a six-game homestand with the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday, April 11th. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (0-0, 1.42) will start for Nashville. Norfolk’s starter is to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Post-Game Notes

Keston Hiura has hit safely in six of his first seven games of the season with two homers, five RBI and three walks in 23 at-bats.

Blake Perkins (0-for-3, BB, 2 K) extended his on-base streak to six games with a walk in the sixth.

Memphis became the first Sounds opponent to steal six bases in a game since New Orleans swiped six bases on July 26th, 2019 (Eddy Alvarez stole one of those six for the then Baby Cakes).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.