APSU announces 2023 Governor Football Season Home Schedule, Season Ticket Renewals

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department announced football season ticket renewal deadlines and information along with kickoff times for all five Governors’ home games during the 2023 season, Monday.

“Gov Nation, we need you to help us build on our championship season from last year,” said Austin Peay head football coach Scotty Walden. “We can’t take this program to the next level without you! With your help, we will make Fortera Stadium the hardest place to play for opponents.”

“We have the best fans and support in the country, and the world needs to know. I promise you won’t want to miss a second as our players will play a fearless, fast, and physical brand of football,” Walden stated.

Season ticket renewals are available through May 19th, fans can also make a $100.00 first deposit on new season tickets during this time. All individuals that renew their season tickets or make a first deposit on new tickets before May 19th will receive an exclusive renewal gift.

After May 19th, all seats will become available for those who made a first deposit during the renewal period and for new season ticket sales.

All Austin Peay State University football season ticket holders will receive the following benefits:

Season ticket holder gift.

Exclusive season ticket holder events: Govs Fest early entry. End-of-season party with coaches and players.

Priority to purchase tickets to Austin Peay State University’s game against Tennessee, on September 9th, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

First priority to purchase for all Austin Peay events.

Presale opportunity to purchase tickets for F&M Bank Arena concerts and events.

Right to renew your own seat or relocate your seat.

Presale opportunity to purchase Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena event tickets.

First priority to purchase FCS Playoff tickets at Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay State University also has announced the kickoff times for its five home games at Fortera Stadium.

The Governors will take on East Tennessee on September 16th at 6:00pm in their home opener before hosting an October 14th, 1:00pm game against Gardner-Webb.

The APSU Govs then take on North Alabama on October 28th at 3:00pm for Homecoming and the ASUN-WAC Football Conference Opener.

The Governors host their annual Military Appreciation game – on Veterans Day this year – when they play a November 11th, 1:00pm game against Utah Tech. Finally, Austin Peay plays Central Arkansas on November 18th at 1:00pm on Senior Day.

Season tickets for the 2023 season can be renewed online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

For season ticket and offseason news, follow the APSU football team on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.