Tuesday, April 11, 2023
APSU Tennis times for ASUN Championships has been released

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsAtlanta, GA – The ASUN Conference announced its match times for the upcoming ASUN Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships Monday.

The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team enters its inaugural ASUN Conference Championship as a No. 4 seed after finishing with 15 wins – the third-most in program history.

The Governors host the first two rounds of the tournament beginning with a neutral site match between No. 5 Liberty and No. 12 Bellarmine on Saturday at 11:00am at the Governors Tennis Courts. Following the Flames and Knights’ contest, the APSU Govs take the court for their first ASUN postseason contest against fellow league newcomer Queens on Saturday at 3:00pm. The winners of Saturday’s matches advance to the quarterfinals on Sunday at 1:00pm.


The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team travels to Louisville, Kentucky for their first-round matchup against No. 5 Kennesaw State on Thursday at 11:00am. If the Govs defeat the Owls, they advance to a Friday 1:30pm matchup against Bellarmine in the quarterfinals.

The semifinals and finals match of the ASUN Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships are hosted by North Florida at the UNF Tennis Complex in Jacksonville, Florida, April 21st-22nd.

Both the men’s semifinal and championship match proceeds the women’s. The ASUN Men’s Tennis Championship Final is on April 22nd at 9:00am, while the women’s begins at 1:00pm that afternoon.

Follow the Austin Peay State University men’s and women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN and @GovsWTN) or on Instagram (@GovsTennis).

