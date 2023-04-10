Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for April 10th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 10th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County

Binks is an adult, large male American Staffordshire Terrier. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new family. Come meet this handsome guy, take him for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Leila is an adult female medium size Domestic shorthair cat. She is litter trained, fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day!! Come check her out in the Cat Room. Leila is a little shy but getting better and more interactive each day! She will make someone a wonderful companion.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Pawdry Hepburn is a pretty female domestic short hair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She has had a rough start in life and is slowly learning that touch/affection is good and food and resources are always available. She is learning to trust again and will really thrive in a home with a family who will let her settle on her own terms and give her love and patience to adapt to her new home.

She would probably do well and benefit from a very quiet, calmer environment, no children and possibly a calmer cat buddy while she adjusts to her new surroundings.

If you think Pawdry will be a wonderful addition to your family, she can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Nix is a sweet 10-month-old girl who is quiet and a bit shy. She is fully vaccinated, litter trained, neg.on FELV/FIV, spayed, and on flea and tick prevention. She would do well with a home where she can take her time settling in and getting comfortable.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Meet Stryder!! He is looking for his forever family. He is just the sweetest boy and super smart! He is approximately 2-3 years old and a bit of a mixed breed. Stryder is fully vetted, on HW prevention and neutered. This handsome guy knows commands, kennels when asked, plays ball and loves to fetch. His desire is to have a yard and kids to play and run around with him. He absolutely LOVES kids.

If you think he will be a great addition please come for a meet and greet through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ember is ready for her new home!! Ember is smart, loving and playful. She is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix. She has so much love to give and is very playful and energetic. She is spayed, housetrained, fully vetted and microchipped. She is good with other dogs, kids and cats but the cats need to be dog savvy and not fearful of dogs. She would love a large yard and going on lots of adventures with you.

She can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Penny Lane is a 3-and-a-half-month-old female Beagle/Redbone Coonhound mix. She is friendly, affectionate, playful, smart, and curious. Penny Lane is microchipped and crate trained. She is up to date with age-appropriate vaccinations and will be spayed at the rescue’s vet when age appropriate. She does well with other dogs and children. She will be a medium-sized pup. Come for a meet and greet.

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Daisy is a 3 year old female mixed breed. She is a lovebug, fully vetted, spayed, current on flea and tick prevention and housetrained. She loves cuddling up on your lap and will have lively discussions with you!! An active, loving family who will include her on many adventures would be awesome.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Cadiz is a handsome one-year-old male domestic short hair. He is fully vaccinated, neutered and litter trained. He is good with children 10 and older and respects cat-friendly dogs who respect his space. He has not been around other cats.

He prefers to sit next to his people rather than in your lap but does enjoy being with his people. He loves getting all the scratches and attention and is happy just lounging around or sitting in the window watching the world go by. Cadiz is looking for his new forever home.



To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Mowgli is a young male Boxer mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. This sweet guy has just the best, easygoing disposition and gets along with other dogs and children. He would enjoy a playmate and a yard to run around in and toys for playing!! Mowgli is a true gem of a pup!!

If you think he will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue. For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Hank Williams Jr. is a handsome 3-and-a-half-year-old male Pit Bull mix weighing in at 50 pounds! He is Heartworm negative, microchipped, fully vetted, and neutered. He is on all flea/tick/heartworm preventatives.

Hank is such a sweet boy, house and crate trained, very affectionate and does well with other dogs and children. Hank’s adoption fee comes with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/hank-williams-jr or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org