News

Clarksville Police Department announces Six Officers Graduate Police Academy

(L-R) Clarksville Police Officers Jeffery Ohmes, Manpreet Singh, Ariel Walls, Sergio Lucas, Martin Musser, and John Lilley.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On March 31st, 2023, six Clarksville Police Officers graduated from the twelve-week Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) in Nashville. They were hired on November 11th, 2022, and completed 5 weeks of in-house training before attending the academy.

The recently graduated officers will complete three weeks of post-academy in-house training before hitting the streets with their field training officers (FTO’s) around April 22nd, 2023.


The FTO program consists of three phases, for a total of fourteen weeks.

After successful completion of the FTO program, they will be assigned a patrol shift.

