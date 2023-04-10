Clarksville Police Department announces Six Officers Graduate Police Academy

Clarksville, TN – On March 31st, 2023, six Clarksville Police Officers graduated from the twelve-week Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) in Nashville. They were hired on November 11th, 2022, and completed 5 weeks of in-house training before attending the academy.

The recently graduated officers will complete three weeks of post-academy in-house training before hitting the streets with their field training officers (FTO’s) around April 22nd, 2023.

The FTO program consists of three phases, for a total of fourteen weeks.

After successful completion of the FTO program, they will be assigned a patrol shift.