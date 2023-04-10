Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Keymari Allen

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 13-year-old Keymari Allen, (black male).

He was last seen on April 9th at around 5:00pm at his residence on Magnolia Court.

Keymari was last seen wearing black clothing with one black Croc and one white Croc. He is 5’0” tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Gilboy at 931.648.0656, ext. 5231.