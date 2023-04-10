72.5 F
Clarksville
Monday, April 10, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department requests help locating Runaway Juvenile Dasiyah Barker
News

Clarksville Police Department requests help locating Runaway Juvenile Dasiyah Barker

News Staff
By News Staff
Dasiyah Barker
Dasiyah Barker

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Dasiyah Barker, (black female).

She was last seen this morning, April 9th at around 12:30am at her residence on Jack Miller Boulevard.


Dasiyah was last seen wearing a sweater that has a skull on the front and says Crystals. She is 5’4” tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Gilboy at 931.648.0656, ext. 5231.

Previous articleNew Tennessee License Plate design to promote Breast Cancer Awareness
Next articleClarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Keymari Allen
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online