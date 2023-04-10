Clarksville Police Department requests help locating Runaway Juvenile Dasiyah Barker

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Dasiyah Barker, (black female).

She was last seen this morning, April 9th at around 12:30am at her residence on Jack Miller Boulevard.

Dasiyah was last seen wearing a sweater that has a skull on the front and says Crystals. She is 5’4” tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Gilboy at 931.648.0656, ext. 5231.