New Tennessee License Plate design to promote Breast Cancer Awareness

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health continues its efforts to promote breast cancer awareness today with the premier of a new design for a motor vehicle passenger license plate devoted to raising funds for breast cancer screening services.

The Driving to a Cure license plate supports TDH’s Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program which helps uninsured and underinsured women access breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services.

“Early cancer detection can often mean beating a cancer diagnosis,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP. “This specialty license plate adds another component to our intervention efforts to prevent breast cancer deaths in Tennessee.”

Tennessee drivers who currently have a Driving to a Cure plate can receive the new plate design when they renew their vehicle registration online at www.tncountyclerk.com. New registrations for the Driving to a Cure specialty plate can be made in-person at any Tennessee County Clerk’s office.

The fee for the plate is $61.50 annually and the new plate design is available now.

In 2022, the Driving to a Cure plate raised $145,000 in proceeds to provide breast cancer screenings for TBCSP-eligible women.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.