72.5 F
Clarksville
Monday, April 10, 2023
HomeNewsNew Tennessee License Plate design to promote Breast Cancer Awareness
News

New Tennessee License Plate design to promote Breast Cancer Awareness

News Staff
By News Staff

Tennessee Department of HealthNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health continues its efforts to promote breast cancer awareness today with the premier of a new design for a motor vehicle passenger license plate devoted to raising funds for breast cancer screening services.

The Driving to a Cure license plate supports TDH’s Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program which helps uninsured and underinsured women access breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services.

“Early cancer detection can often mean beating a cancer diagnosis,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP. “This specialty license plate adds another component to our intervention efforts to prevent breast cancer deaths in Tennessee.”


Tennessee drivers who currently have a Driving to a Cure plate can receive the new plate design when they renew their vehicle registration online at www.tncountyclerk.com. New registrations for the Driving to a Cure specialty plate can be made in-person at any Tennessee County Clerk’s office.

The fee for the plate is $61.50 annually and the new plate design is available now.

In 2022, the Driving to a Cure plate raised $145,000 in proceeds to provide breast cancer screenings for TBCSP-eligible women.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

Previous articleAPSU announces 2023 Governor Football Season Home Schedule, Season Ticket Renewals
Next articleClarksville Police Department requests help locating Runaway Juvenile Dasiyah Barker
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online