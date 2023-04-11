Altra Federal Credit Union brings on Michael Lankford as Business Development Officer

Clarksville, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael Lankford as a Business Development Officer. He joins Emily Medvecky to expand Altra’s Business Banking team in Clarksville.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to our Clarksville team of business lenders,” said Marcos Fredrick, Senior Vice President of Lending for Altra. “His experience and enthusiasm will be an asset to our small business members.”

Lankford has a master’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin and a bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay State University. He is a graduate of Leadership Clarksville and serves as a County Commissioner for the 6th district in Montgomery County. Lankford most recently served as a Financial Officer at Farm Credit Mid-America.

A native of Clarksville-Montgomery County, Lankford enjoys working on his farm, sporting clay shoots, UT football, and volunteering in the community. In addition, he is a member of 2nd Mile Baptist Church and Queen City Masonic Lodge #761.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union is a nationwide, full-service cooperative financial institution with over 139,000 members and $2.6 billion in assets. They currently have 16 locations in seven states. Altra was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Onalaska, WI. They have two offices in Clarksville at 1600 Madison Street and 2625 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

