APSU Men’s Golf finishes Eleventh at Big Blue Intercollegiate

Nashville, TN – Reece Britt and Payne Elkins, who was playing as an individual, both shot three-under 68s to pace the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team, which finished in 11th place with a three-round score of 867 at Tennessee State’s Big Blue Intercollegiate, Tuesday, at The President’s Reserve at the Hermitage Golf Course.

Austin Peay State University finished two shots behind 10th-place Arkansas-Pine Bluff and five shots behind ninth-place Florida A&M. Belmont won the tournament with an aggregate score of 843, beating second-place Evansville by one stroke and third-place Longwood by three strokes. Lindenwood’s Renato Filho and Longwood’s Justin Larue tied for individual medalist honors after both shot seven-under 206.

Britt’s three-under 68 is his team-leading fourth round in the 60s this season and helped him finish the tournament tied for 49th with a score of 219. Elkins’ third-round 68 marked his first-career round in the 60s and he finished the tournament tied for 40th place with a score of 218.

Logan Spurrier carded his third-straight even-par 71 at the 7,020-yard track and finished the event tied for 16th place with a score of 213. Spurrier’s score of 213 is the best 54-hole mark of his career and his final-round 71 matched the best 18-hole score of his APSU career.

Jakob Falk Schollert also shot an even-par 71 in the third round of the Big Blue Intercollegiate to finish the event tied for 63rd place with a score of 221. After going under par in the first and second rounds, Adam Van Raden posted a four-over 75 in the final round to finish tied for 23rd in the field with a score of 214.

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Micah Knisley shot a five-over 76 to finish the tournament tied for 84th place with a score of 231. Also playing as an individual, Daniel Love recorded a five-over 76 in the third round and finished tied for 36th with a score of 217.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

With the regular season in the books, the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team turns its attention toward its first-ever ASUN Conference Championship, April 25th-27th, at Magnolia Grove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Mobile, Alabama.

