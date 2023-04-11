54.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
HomeSportsAPSU Men's Golf finishes Eleventh at Big Blue Intercollegiate
Sports

APSU Men’s Golf finishes Eleventh at Big Blue Intercollegiate

News Staff
By News Staff
Reece Britt and Payne Elkins shoot 68, Austin Peay State University Men's Golf closes regular season at Big Blue Intercollegiate. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
Reece Britt and Payne Elkins shoot 68, Austin Peay State University Men's Golf closes regular season at Big Blue Intercollegiate. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's GolfNashville, TNReece Britt and Payne Elkins, who was playing as an individual, both shot three-under 68s to pace the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team, which finished in 11th place with a three-round score of 867 at Tennessee State’s Big Blue Intercollegiate, Tuesday, at The President’s Reserve at the Hermitage Golf Course.

Austin Peay State University finished two shots behind 10th-place Arkansas-Pine Bluff and five shots behind ninth-place Florida A&M. Belmont won the tournament with an aggregate score of 843, beating second-place Evansville by one stroke and third-place Longwood by three strokes. Lindenwood’s Renato Filho and Longwood’s Justin Larue tied for individual medalist honors after both shot seven-under 206. 


Britt’s three-under 68 is his team-leading fourth round in the 60s this season and helped him finish the tournament tied for 49th with a score of 219. Elkins’ third-round 68 marked his first-career round in the 60s and he finished the tournament tied for 40th place with a score of 218. 

Logan Spurrier carded his third-straight even-par 71 at the 7,020-yard track and finished the event tied for 16th place with a score of 213. Spurrier’s score of 213 is the best 54-hole mark of his career and his final-round 71 matched the best 18-hole score of his APSU career. 

Jakob Falk Schollert also shot an even-par 71 in the third round of the Big Blue Intercollegiate to finish the event tied for 63rd place with a score of 221. After going under par in the first and second rounds, Adam Van Raden posted a four-over 75 in the final round to finish tied for 23rd in the field with a score of 214.

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Micah Knisley shot a five-over 76 to finish the tournament tied for 84th place with a score of 231. Also playing as an individual, Daniel Love recorded a five-over 76 in the third round and finished tied for 36th with a score of 217. 


Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

With the regular season in the books, the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team turns its attention toward its first-ever ASUN Conference Championship, April 25th-27th, at Magnolia Grove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Mobile, Alabama.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Women’s Tennis falls at home to Memphis, 4-0
Next article2023 Spring Turkey Season in Tennessee set being April 15th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online