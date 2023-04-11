Belmont rallies late to defeat Austin Peay State University Baseball, 12-6

Clarksville, TN – Third baseman Ambren Voitik’s two-run fifth-inning single put the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team in the lead but the Governors could not hold on in a 12-6 nonconference loss to Belmont, Tuesday, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay State University (15-18) erased a 4-2 deficit courtesy a four-run fifth inning. Left fielder Clayton Gray walked with one out and scored on designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green’s single.

The APSU Govs then saw three consecutive batters walked to load the bases and capped by second baseman Conner Gore’s walk that tied the game. Voitik would cap the rally with a single to right field, driving in two runs for a 6-4 APSU lead.

Belmont (19-15) tied the game in the eighth with a pair of runs. Left fielder Mike Blessinger provided an RBI double and later scoring on shortstop Sam Kirkpatrick’s sacrifice bunt.

The Bruins broke the game open with six runs in the ninth inning. Second baseman Jack Rando opened the inning with a solo home run to give Belmont a 7-6 lead. Third baseman Mason Landers capped the inning with a three-run home run, setting the final score.

Miller-Green went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead the APSU Govs offense. Voitik finished the night 1-for-4 with two RBI.

Austin Peay State University reliever Davin Pollard (2-1) took his first loss after allowing four runs on two hits and four walks in two-thirds of an inning pitched.

Belmont third baseman Mason Landers had four RBI in a 2-for-5 outing. Rando finished with three RBI and a 2-for-4 effort.

Bruins reliever Ethan Harden (2-1) benefited from the late run support, pick up the win after holding APSU scoreless over 1.2 innings.

Other Notables

Miller-Green hit his second triple of the season for Austin Peay State University’s lone extra-base hit Tuesday.

Martin extended his reached safely streak to 22 games when he was hit by a pitch in the first inning.

Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar (fifth-inning walk) and left fielder Clayton Gray (third-inning walk) also extended their reached safely streaks to 15 games.

Austin Peay State University’s defense did not commit an error for the fourth consecutive game.

Next Up For APSU Baseball



The Austin Peay State University baseball team travels west for a Wednesday 6:00pm contest at UT Martin. It is the second half of the home-and-home series between the teams following one week after APSU defeated UTM 18-17 in Clarksville.