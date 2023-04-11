Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water outage for Red Coat Run, Abby Lane area

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned an area-wide water outage and low water pressure on Thursday, April 13th, 2023 at 8:00am for the Red Coat Run and Abby Lane area for fire hydrant replacement.

The following streets will also be included in the water outage.

Streets

Seventy Six Estates Subdivision Red Coat Run Revere Road Justine Drive Independence Drive

Bennington Subdivision Abby Lane Emory Way Katie Court



The fire hydrant replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 12:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky, and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office which provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am on Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com