Austin Peay State University Softball falls at home to Middle Tennessee, 7-4

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team found itself in an early hole versus Middle Tennessee, Wednesday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field and couldn’t rally all the way back, as the Governors fell to the Blue Raiders, 7-4.

Austin Peay State University (20-14) saw Middle Tennessee (25-13) score three times in the top of the first and add a single run in the second to go up 4-0 after two.

APSU would get on the board in the bottom of the third, with Megan Hodum driving in Macee Roberts with a single to make it 4-1.

The score would remain that way until the top of the sixth, when the Blue Raiders scored three more runs, all coming on a home run, to extend their lead out to 7-1.

But the APSU Govs wouldn’t go away without a fight, with Lexi Osowski-Anderson leading off the bottom of the inning with her third home run of the season and two batters later pinch runner Jaya Herring scoring on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Skylar Sheridan, to get to within four, 7-3, but that would be as close as the Govs would get.

Inside the Boxscore

Austin Peay State University is now 39-18 all-time versus Middle Tennessee.

With her two extra-base hits versus MTSU, Lexi Osowski-Anderson moves into second place all time in program history with 85 extra base hits in her career.

The APSU Govs defense turned a season high three double plays.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson became the first Govs to hit home runs in back-to-back games, since she turned the trick versus Morehead State on March 27th-28th, 2022.

In hitting a home run to lead off the sixth inning, Lexi Osowski-Anderson becomes the first Gov to lead off an inning with a home run since Bailey Shorter’s fifth-inning home run versus SIUE on May 8th, 2022.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team returns to ASUN Conference action this weekend, as they make the short trek down Interstate 24 to Nashville, Tennessee, to face Lipscomb in a three-game series.