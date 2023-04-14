60.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, April 15, 2023
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Track and Field heads to Murray State, Friday
Sports

Austin Peay State University Track and Field heads to Murray State, Friday

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Track and Field prepares for dual meet with rival Murray State. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Track and Field prepares for dual meet with rival Murray State. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team prepares for its lone dual meet of the season when it takes on Murray State, Friday, at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky.

The Governors are coming off a successful showing at last week’s Joe Walker Invitational hosted by Ole Miss in which the team captured 13 top-20 finishes.

The reigning ASUN Conference Track Athlete of the Week, Kenisha Phillips highlighted the APSU Govs’ trip to Oxford, Mississippi, winning the 200 and 400-meter dash at the meet.


Austin Peay State University prepares to compete in 13 events in its dual meet, with eight coming on the track and the remaining five in the field.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team begins the second half of their outdoor season next Friday-Saturday at the Indiana Invitational in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Lineup

100-Meters (2:45pm)

200-Meter Dash (4:15pm)


400-Meters (3:00pm)

800-Meters (2:30pm)

1500-Meter (4:45pm)

100-Meter Hurdles (2:15pm)


400-Meter Hurdles (4:15pm)

4×400-Meter (5:25pm)

High Jump (3:30pm)

Long Jump (2:45pm)

Shot Put (3:30pm)


Discus (1:00pm)

Javelin (1:00pm)

Previous articleClarksville-Montgomery County has the Second Highest Gas Prices in Tennessee
Next articleAPSU Beach Volleyball to host Govs Beach Bash
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online