Austin Peay State University Track and Field heads to Murray State, Friday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team prepares for its lone dual meet of the season when it takes on Murray State, Friday, at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky.

The Governors are coming off a successful showing at last week’s Joe Walker Invitational hosted by Ole Miss in which the team captured 13 top-20 finishes.

The reigning ASUN Conference Track Athlete of the Week, Kenisha Phillips highlighted the APSU Govs’ trip to Oxford, Mississippi, winning the 200 and 400-meter dash at the meet.

Austin Peay State University prepares to compete in 13 events in its dual meet, with eight coming on the track and the remaining five in the field.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field



The Austin Peay State University track and field team begins the second half of their outdoor season next Friday-Saturday at the Indiana Invitational in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Lineup

100-Meters (2:45pm)

200-Meter Dash (4:15pm)

400-Meters (3:00pm)

800-Meters (2:30pm)

1500-Meter (4:45pm)

100-Meter Hurdles (2:15pm)

400-Meter Hurdles (4:15pm)

4×400-Meter (5:25pm)

High Jump (3:30pm)

Myra Eriksson

Karlijn Schouten

Long Jump (2:45pm)

Shot Put (3:30pm)

Discus (1:00pm)

Javelin (1:00pm)